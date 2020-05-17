Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €80.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sixt has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €87.86 ($102.16).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €56.75 ($65.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37. Sixt has a 1-year low of €33.30 ($38.72) and a 1-year high of €100.00 ($116.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €57.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €77.97.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

