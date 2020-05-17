SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) and Great Elm Capital Group (NYSE:GEC) Head-To-Head Analysis

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) and Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of SolarWinds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of SolarWinds shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SolarWinds and Great Elm Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds 1.63% 8.89% 4.47% Great Elm Capital Group -2.44% -8.80% -3.11%

Volatility and Risk

SolarWinds has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Capital Group has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SolarWinds and Great Elm Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds $932.53 million 5.54 $18.64 million $0.76 21.82 Great Elm Capital Group $51.18 million 1.02 -$2.91 million N/A N/A

SolarWinds has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SolarWinds and Great Elm Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds 3 2 6 0 2.27 Great Elm Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

SolarWinds presently has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.14%. Given SolarWinds’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Great Elm Capital Group.

Summary

SolarWinds beats Great Elm Capital Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure. The company provides a suite of network management software that provides real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of system management products, which monitor and analyze the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure. It also offers cloud-based monitoring of the full IT stack whether deployed in the cloud or on-premise; and AppOptics, which integrates application performance, server infrastructure monitoring, and custom metrics into one unified cloud-based solution. Its cloud management products enable visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and Web performance management. In addition, the company provides IT service management solutions to enable managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver outsourced IT services and manage their own businesses. Its remote monitoring and management software, which monitors desktops, laptops, servers, and mobile devices across operating systems and platforms. Further, it offers an email protection and archiving platform on a standalone basis that protects businesses from phishing, malware, and other email-borne threats. The company markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

