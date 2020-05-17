Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Given New $3.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. National Securities lowered shares of Sonim Technologies to a hold rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $18.26.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 96.23% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONM. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 420.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 547.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

