Southern (NYSE:SO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Southern Co (NYSE:SO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $55.90, but opened at $54.75. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Southern shares last traded at $52.54, with a volume of 7,756,223 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Southern by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Southern by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Southern by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 36,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

