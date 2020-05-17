Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Spirit Airlines from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Buckingham Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James downgraded Spirit Airlines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.45. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $771.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 413.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

