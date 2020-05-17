Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €55.00 by UBS Group

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.33% from the stock’s current price.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stabilus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.67 ($51.94).

Shares of ETR:STM opened at €39.76 ($46.23) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €49.96. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €28.62 ($33.28) and a 52-week high of €64.55 ($75.06).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

