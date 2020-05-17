Steadfast Group (ASX:SDF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.40

Steadfast Group Ltd (ASX:SDF) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.40 and traded as low as $2.85. Steadfast Group shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 2,966,425 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$2.73 and a 200-day moving average of A$3.40.

In related news, insider Francis O’Halloran sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.71 ($2.63), for a total value of A$278,550.00 ($197,553.19).

Steadfast Group Company Profile (ASX:SDF)

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services; and other complementary businesses, including technology, back office, work health consultancy, reinsurance, wholesale insurance and analytics, life insurance, and specialized legal practice.

