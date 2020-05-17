Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.67. The stock has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

