SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.81

Shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.81 and traded as low as $9.46. SUBARU CORP/ADR shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 47,700 shares trading hands.

FUJHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

SUBARU CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

