SunTrust Banks Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA)

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for American Renal Associates in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

ARA stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $208.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. American Renal Associates has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $193.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.73 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates during the first quarter worth $31,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 52.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 24,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 38,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 13.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.