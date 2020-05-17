SunTrust Banks Comments on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) – SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Shares of PFLT opened at $7.20 on Friday. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $279.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.69 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 7,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 22,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 100,250 shares of company stock worth $482,061 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.83%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

