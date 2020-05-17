SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Financial Contrast

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SunTrust Banks and CIT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunTrust Banks 22.31% 11.40% 1.20% CIT Group -6.87% 2.77% 0.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SunTrust Banks and CIT Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunTrust Banks $10.43 billion 2.99 $2.78 billion $5.70 12.30 CIT Group $3.29 billion 0.43 $529.90 million $5.06 2.82

SunTrust Banks has higher revenue and earnings than CIT Group. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunTrust Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SunTrust Banks and CIT Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunTrust Banks 0 3 2 0 2.40 CIT Group 0 3 3 0 2.50

SunTrust Banks currently has a consensus price target of $73.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.16%. CIT Group has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.26%. Given CIT Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CIT Group is more favorable than SunTrust Banks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of SunTrust Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of CIT Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of SunTrust Banks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of CIT Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SunTrust Banks pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. SunTrust Banks pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CIT Group pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SunTrust Banks has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and CIT Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. CIT Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

SunTrust Banks has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIT Group has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SunTrust Banks beats CIT Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions. This segment also offers residential mortgage products in the secondary market. The Wholesale segment provides capital markets solutions, including advisory, capital raising, and financial risk management; asset-based financing solutions, such as securitizations, asset-based lending, equipment financing, and structured real estate arrangements; cash management services and auto dealer financing solutions; investment banking solutions; and credit and deposit, fee-based product offering, multi-family agency lending, advisory, commercial mortgage brokerage, and tailored financing and equity investment solutions. This segment also offers treasury and payment solutions, such as operating various electronic and paper payment types, which comprise card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, check, and cash; and provides services clients to manage their accounts online. The company offers its products and services through a network of traditional and in-store branches, automated teller machines, Internet, mobile, and telephone banking channels. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 1,218 full-service banking offices located in Florida, Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Maryland, South Carolina, and the District of Columbia. SunTrust Banks, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc. operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses. The Consumer Banking segment provides deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as fiduciary services. The company also offers leasing and advisory, and online banking services. It operates through a network of 60 branches located in southern California. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in New York, New York.

