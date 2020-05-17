SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Marriott International in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MAR. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Marriott International from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.81.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $79.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $513,931,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,675,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 701.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,106,000 after buying an additional 1,580,576 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $109,145,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,269,000 after buying an additional 1,444,875 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

