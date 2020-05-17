Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates Buy Rating for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their buy rating on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.70.

Crocs stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Crocs has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $43,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,919.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427 in the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,801,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,128,000 after buying an additional 1,051,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crocs by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,209,000 after buying an additional 151,035 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,459,000 after buying an additional 244,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,159,000 after buying an additional 575,934 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 427.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,312 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

