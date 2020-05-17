SVB Leerink Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.77). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01).

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STSA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of STSA stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $339.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.67. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $33.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSA. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 983,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,562,000 after buying an additional 558,382 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,269,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 369.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 50,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $27,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $581,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,470 over the last 90 days.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

