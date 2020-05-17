SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,572 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SYSCO by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,950,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,157,000 after buying an additional 369,879 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,522,000 after buying an additional 2,091,470 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in SYSCO by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,965,000 after buying an additional 110,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,696,000 after buying an additional 222,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,956 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY opened at $47.62 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

