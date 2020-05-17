TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.79.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $396,513.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $48,551.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,541 shares of company stock worth $29,362,074. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $132.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

