TCF National Bank Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TCF National Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of TCF National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,060,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Alphabet by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 642,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,094,000 after acquiring an additional 220,952 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,245.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,326.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

