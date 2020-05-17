TCF National Bank Purchases Shares of 10,000 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

TCF National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 100.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 230.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.28.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 4,875 shares of company stock valued at $70,154 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

