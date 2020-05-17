Television Francaise 1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.06

Television Francaise 1 SA (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and traded as high as $5.20. Television Francaise 1 shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 25,000 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Television Francaise 1 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Television Francaise 1 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Television Francaise 1 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Television Francaise 1 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57.

Television Francaise 1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $800.45 million during the quarter.

About Television Francaise 1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF)

Télévision Française 1 SA, an integrated media company, engages in broadcasting business in France and internationally. The company's Broadcasting segment operates TF1, an event-based channel; TMC, a digital terrestrial television channel; TFX, a channel targeting millennial audience; TF1 Séries Films, a cinema-series channel; LCI, a news channel; MYTF1, a digital platform; and TF1 Publicité, a content marketplace that markets various TV platforms.

