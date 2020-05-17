Tezos Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00027665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.89 billion and approximately $124.80 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insolar (XNS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 710,744,654 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

