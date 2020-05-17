Thomas J. Cable Sells 5,000 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,964.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $23.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMER. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,224,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,485,000 after acquiring an additional 162,255 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in Omeros by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,523,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,742,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Omeros by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Omeros by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 858,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 117,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Omeros by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 60,822 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

