Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tilray from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tilray from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Cowen cut shares of Tilray from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.52.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $968.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.29. Tilray has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 191.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,628,847.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 588,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 8.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,073,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,148,000 after purchasing an additional 240,559 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 53,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

