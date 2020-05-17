Titanium (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.21. Titanium shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 3,700 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

Titanium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TITUF)

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company develops Creating Value from Waste technology that recovers bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands froth treatment tailings in the Athabasca oil sands region of Northern Alberta, Canada.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.