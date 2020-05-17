TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Position Boosted by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,068 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,438,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,911 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,432.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $81,332,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TJX opened at $47.17 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.62.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

