TMX Group Ltd Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (TSE:X)

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for TMX Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on TMX Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$129.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of X stock opened at C$127.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$116.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$113.75. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$84.50 and a 52 week high of C$139.11. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.45%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.