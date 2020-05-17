TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.82

Shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.82 and traded as low as $8.72. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 26,655 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82.

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

