Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.94

Shares of Toshiba Corp (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.94 and traded as low as $12.02. Toshiba shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 19,265 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOSYY. Citigroup upgraded Toshiba from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Toshiba alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 156.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

About Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.