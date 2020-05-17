Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,950 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Total by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 917,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. 5.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

In other news, Director S.A. Total purchased 173,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $884,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,742,498 shares of company stock worth $14,273,207 in the last 90 days.

TOT stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. Total SA has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Total SA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.