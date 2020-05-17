Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 3,197 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,417% compared to the average volume of 127 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXRX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baudax Bio from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baudax Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Baudax Bio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

BXRX opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.70.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($4.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($3.12). As a group, research analysts expect that Baudax Bio will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baudax Bio

There is no company description available for Baudax Bio Inc

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.