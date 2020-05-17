TransAlta Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of TA stock opened at C$7.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.73. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 40.76. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$5.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$606.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 61,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$489,979.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 84,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$673,162.14. Also, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell purchased 254,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,029,066.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 254,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,029,066.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 88.32%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

