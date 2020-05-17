Trinseo S.A. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trinseo in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of TSE opened at $17.40 on Friday. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $50.14. The company has a market cap of $665.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $853.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Henri Steinmetz purchased 17,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $290,805.57. Also, insider David Phillip Stasse purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $96,470.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,779 shares of company stock worth $597,756. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Trinseo by 281.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Trinseo by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Trinseo by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

