Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,108 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of Twilio worth $46,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 149,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 83,083 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 305,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $63,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 54,928 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $10,310,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,757 shares of company stock valued at $26,317,549. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Twilio from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.45.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $189.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $197.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.02.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.