Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.06. Two Rivers Water and Farming shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 156,327 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

Two Rivers Water and Farming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TURV)

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed a total of 6,682 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses to cannabis growers.

