UBS Group Increases Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $23.50

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $22.50 to $23.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.50 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn I. Macinnes acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 115,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,812.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,511.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,000 shares of company stock worth $562,925. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Webster Financial by 158.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 105,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,664 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Webster Financial by 125,100.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

