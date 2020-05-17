UBS Group Lowers Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 3,325

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,325 ($43.74) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,410 ($44.86) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goodbody reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,787.73 ($49.83).

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 2,604 ($34.25) on Friday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,526 ($59.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,584.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,526.23.

In other news, insider Simon Patrick Duffy purchased 416 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,127 ($27.98) per share, for a total transaction of £8,848.32 ($11,639.46). Also, insider Barry Eccleston purchased 2,500 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, with a total value of £85,350 ($112,273.09).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

