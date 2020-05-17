Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.0448 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000467 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $10.76 million and approximately $87,590.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,586.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.86 or 0.02491585 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001833 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000229 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00657464 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009943 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,434,253 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

