United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UTDI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.90 ($33.60) price target on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.20 ($54.88) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.51 ($42.45).

Shares of UTDI opened at €35.00 ($40.70) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.30. United Internet has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a twelve month high of €36.73 ($42.71). The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a PE ratio of 16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

