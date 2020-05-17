United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €47.20 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €47.20 ($54.88) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.90 ($33.60) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.51 ($42.45).

Get United Internet alerts:

UTDI stock opened at €35.00 ($40.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a PE ratio of 16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. United Internet has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 1 year high of €36.73 ($42.71).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.