United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €30.00 by HSBC

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €30.00 ($34.88) price target from stock analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UTDI. Warburg Research set a €47.20 ($54.88) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.51 ($42.45).

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €35.00 ($40.70) on Friday. United Internet has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 52-week high of €36.73 ($42.71). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

