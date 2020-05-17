US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) & Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVDF) Critical Contrast

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mountain Province Diamonds and US Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 1 1 0 0 1.50 US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mountain Province Diamonds presently has a consensus price target of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of 105.76%. US Gold has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 183.76%. Given US Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe US Gold is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and US Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $208.24 million 0.25 -$97.03 million ($0.12) -2.03 US Gold N/A N/A -$8.05 million ($4.40) -1.16

US Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds. Mountain Province Diamonds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than US Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of US Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of US Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and US Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -61.60% -9.73% -4.23% US Gold N/A -74.08% -71.52%

Risk & Volatility

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Gold has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

US Gold beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

