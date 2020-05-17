Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,775,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,678,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 225,652,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,978,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,054 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 44,645,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,071 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,577,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,612 shares during the period. 18.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.01.

NYSE VALE opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. Vale SA has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Vale had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vale SA will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

