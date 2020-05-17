ValuEngine Upgrades Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) to “Hold”

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $279.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.87. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $71.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 6,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $215,171.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,171.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,403 shares of company stock worth $549,832. Insiders own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

