Veritas Investment Management LLP Buys 1,960 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 101,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 164,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 79,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the first quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 49,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.39. The company has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

