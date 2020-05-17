Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 2,300 Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 142.2% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.37.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.84, for a total transaction of $9,242,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $11,886,443. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSI opened at $129.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.11. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.