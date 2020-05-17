Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,217,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 162,546 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 123,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 47,234 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centurylink news, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

