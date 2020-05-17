Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 15,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $253,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,704 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,215. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $143.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $144.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day moving average of $106.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Fortinet from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.15.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

