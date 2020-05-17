Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Total in the first quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Total by 17.8% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Total by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 917,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

In related news, Director S.A. Total purchased 81,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $719,742.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,742,498 shares of company stock worth $14,273,207.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $33.03 on Friday. Total SA has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Total SA will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

