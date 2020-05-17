VF Corp Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VF in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VF’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

Shares of VFC opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. VF has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in VF by 110.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,264,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,527 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in VF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $604,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,543,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VF by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $375,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,579 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

