VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 48,740 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of VF worth $32,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in VF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 51,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

